Man accused of killing neighbor’s pig with arrows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly killing his neighbor’s pet pig in rural St. Helens, Ore.

George Bainbridge, 54, is accused of killing the pig after deputies found evidence of the crime while serving a search warrant at his St. Helens home.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the pig was shot with 2 arrows on Monday and died later.

Bainbridge is being held on $36,250 bail at the Columbia County Jail on charges of animal abuse and criminal mischief.