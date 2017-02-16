Marijuana-slinging catapult discovered in Arizona on US-Mexico border

ap logo By and Published: Updated:

TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN Newsource/AP) — Douglas Station Border Patrol agents recently seized two bundles of marijuana catapulted across the border from Mexico.

The drug catapult was found on the border wall in Arizona (CBP Arizona via Twitter)
The drug catapult was found on the border wall in Arizona (CBP Arizona via Twitter)

While patrolling an area east of the Douglas Port of Entry on Feb. 10, agents noticed several people on the south side quickly retreating from the fence as they approached. When agents arrived at the fence they found a catapult system attached to the south side of the border fence. They searched the area and located two bundles of marijuana.

Agents contacted law enforcement authorities in Mexico who responded to investigate. U.S. Border Patrol agents dismantled the catapult system which was seized by Mexican authorities. Border Patrol agents took possession of the marijuana that weighed more than 47 pounds combined.

Federal authorities say in recent years, smugglers have thrown drug bundles over the border or shot them over with devices such as air-powered cannons and catapults.

Smugglers also have placed vehicle ramps next to the border fence or wall and using ultralight aircraft to drop shipments in the desert.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s