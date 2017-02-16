No charges to be filed in fatal Johnston County nightclub shooting

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in a fatal shooting that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the parking lot of Rumba nightclub, located at 1688 S. Pollock St.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found one person lying on the ground next to a vehicle. That person, identified as Roderick Nathaniel Davis, of Erwin, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Smithfield.

While on scene, police received a call saying that another person involved in the shooting had been shot and taken to Johnston Memorial by a private vehicle. That person was eventually transported to WakeMed.

According to police, the shootings unfolded when Davis walked up to a vehicle with four people inside and began shooting at the driver. Someone in the vehicle then returned fire and struck Davis several times. The driver was hit multiple times by gunfire from Davis, police said.

All of those involved in the incident are from Harnett County and the shooting stemmed from an incident in Harnett County, police said.

After reviewing the case with the district attorney’s office, no charges will be filed in the case.