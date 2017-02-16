Female crossing guard struck near Fayetteville middle school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a female crossing guard in her 70s was struck near a middle school Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was struck a little before 7:30 a.m. on Fisher Road near McKinnon Farm Road. The guard was working just down the street from John Griffin Middle School.

Authorities did not provide the condition of the woman or the circumstances surrounding the collision.

According to a Cumberland County Schools official, crossing guards are hired by the sheriff’s office.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on the the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.