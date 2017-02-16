Sanford couple facing kidnapping, robbery charges

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and her boyfriend are facing kidnapping and robbery charges in connection with an incident in January, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andrea Evelynn Diaz, 21, and Eric Soto Flores, 28, are charged with kidnapping, robbing and assaulting a man Jan. 23 in the 1900 block of Kelly Drive in Sanford.

Flores was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and breaking and entering.

Diaz was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering.

Flores is being held on a $150,000 secured bond and Diaz is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

