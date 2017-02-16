Wake Sheriff’s investigator testifies in Wendell double-murder trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigator with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office testified Thursday in the double-murder trial of Nathan Holden.

Nate Holden, 33, is accused of the 2014 attempted murder of his estranged wife and the murder of her parents.

Anglia and Sylvester Taylor were shot to death inside their Wendell home. Their daughter LaTonya Allen was also shot, but survived.

Police said at the time that Allen had taken out a domestic violence protective order against her husband Nathan Holden before the shooting.

The two were estranged at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, investigator Mark Szajnberg spoke about encountering Holden and Allen’s son, Jeremy Taylor, following the shooting.

Szajnberg testified Jeremy Taylor told him his dad had just killed his family.

In court Wednesday, Allen said she made her children hide in a closet after hearing gunshots in the house.

Szajnberg said Jeremy Taylor told him he was in mother’s bedroom visiting when “he heard his father shoot his grandfather.”

Jeremy Taylor also told Szajnberg while in the closet, he peeked out side and witnessed Holden punch and shoot Allen. Holden then opened the closet door, told the children he loved them before hugging them.

