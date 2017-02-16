Why wood you do this? Man seen stealing tree from NC street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Greenville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a tree theft.

The department posted a video of the incident to its Facebook page. You can see the unidentified man pulling a tree out of the ground by the 4th Street parking deck and then walking away with it.

It happened at 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning.

The video had more than 13,000 views and over 180 shares as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any information, call the Greenville Police Department at (252)-329-4300 and ask for Officer Peterson.

