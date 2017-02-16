Woman blinded after using flea market contact lenses, lawsuit says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Lubbock woman, Liza Garcia, filed a lawsuit in Lubbock County Feb. 10, claiming that she is now legally blind after wearing cosmetic contacts she purchased from a Lubbock flea market booth.

The lawsuit explains that on Feb. 9, 2016, Ms. Garcia went to the National Flea Market of Lubbock to purchase cosmetic contact lenses from the One Stop Contact Lenses booth. She had bought their contact lenses before.

The contact lenses she purchased were not for vision correction, but for cosmetic purposes. The actual lenses, Bella brand cosmetic contacts, make the wearer’s eyes to appear to be a different color.

The lawsuit states that after three days of wearing the contacts, Garcia’s eyes began burning and becoming swollen. She went to the Covenant ER, but even with medical care her eyes continued to deteriorate.

She went to UMC’s ER later where she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection in her eyes caused by the Bella contact lens. She continued to return to the hospital for daily checkups, but the infection had permanently damaged both of her eyes, leaving them with ulcers and scar tissue. The lawsuit states that she is now legally blind, which has changed how she lives her life.

“She lost her eyesight, she lost her job, obviously she’s not someone who has grown up with this disability, so she is not ready for it,” explained her attorney Rion Sanford of the Mckleskey Firm. “She’s going to have to go through a lot of rehab, she may be helped through a lot of corneal transplants but we’re not sure.”

Sanford said Wednesday that Garcia now needs help doing daily activities, so she and her three children had to move in with her sister.

Sanford explained that in researching this case, he learned that what happened to Ms. Garcia reflects a larger issue: while many assume these contacts are a fashion statement, many consumers are unaware that they can significantly impact the health of your eyes.