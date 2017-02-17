12-year-old NC boy killed in hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Greensboro late Thursday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Officials say the boy was hit by a car traveling south on Ward Road from East Market Street around 11:10 p.m.

The boy was later pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital shortly before midnight.

Highway Patrol says the car struck the boy in the travel lanes and fled after the collision. The vehicle is possibly a blue to silver Chevrolet Caprice or four-door car of a similar type. Troopers believe the vehicle has damage to the passenger side and is missing the right-side mirror.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the N.C. State Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500.