Duke Lemur Center welcomes 3 infants

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke is celebrating some new babies at its Lemur Center.

Three lemurs have been born since the beginning of January.

Gothicus, Furia and Warble helped kick off birth season in at the center in Durham.

Experts at the Center said captive breeding may be the best hope for survival for some breeds.

The Center lost several lemurs last fall after they ate avocados.

The ones born this year are different breeds but still help in the Center’s efforts.

“These new births, they continue the life cycle for these species,” said Cathy Williams, senior veterinarian at the Duke Lemur Center. “There are really so few numbers of them, not only in captivity, but the numbers in the wild are decreasing all the time because of pressures on the environment in Madagascar.”

The Center usually has between 230 and 250 lemurs.

That includes 18 different species.

The birthing season lasts until the end of summer and more are due in March.