Durham man previously convicted of assaulting female Duke student arrested on campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Taxi driver who was convicted of assaulting a female Duke student in August 2015 was arrested for trespassing on Duke’s property, according to a Duke University crime alert.

Ahmad Hezam, 46, of Durham, was was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, second-degree trespass, and speeding. He was given a $2,500 bond and immediately bonded out, records show.

Hezam was first arrested at his apartment on Morreene Road on Aug. 21, 2015 on a second-degree sexual offense charge.

Hezam was suspected of sexually assaulting a female Duke student in the early morning hours of Aug. 20, 2015. The student reported that she took a taxi from Shooters II on W. Morgan Street with other students and that the incident occurred after the other passengers had left. She told authorities that she was inappropriately touched by the driver while still in the vehicle.

Hezam was arrested and held on a $500,000 bond. His case was thrown out in September 2015. The district attorney voluntarily dismissed it, but he was convicted of assault on a female and sentenced to 18 months supervised probation.

According to the Duke crime alert, Hezam was seen last weekend trying to pick up passengers from Shooters II in his van. His probation stipulates that he is not allowed to operate a taxi until March, according to the university.

Police told Duke that Hezam is operating independently and is not connected with any taxi or ridesharing company.

Duke University advises students to be observant and use Duke or licensed transportation services for travel. They offered the following general safety tips:

If you use a taxi for transportation, make sure that the taxi is licensed. Taxi operators are required to display their license in their vehicles. The license includes their name and photograph.

When traveling to and from campus late night, try to travel in groups.

If you feels unsafe or have any concerns about the safety of a situation, contact police.