Durham police investigating at Sampson County landfill

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police officers are investigating Friday at a Sampson County landfill, but remain tight-lipped about their exact purpose.

“Durham Police Department investigators are currently in Sampson County conducting an investigation involving a person possibly from Durham,” a police spokesman said.

The landfill is on N.C. Highway 24.

Sampson County authorities confirmed that they’ve given Durham officers assistance with the investigation, but referred all questions to the Durham force.