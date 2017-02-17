Durham police investigating at Sampson County landfill

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police officers are investigating Friday at a Sampson County landfill, but remain tight-lipped about their exact purpose.

“Durham Police Department investigators are currently in Sampson County conducting an investigation involving a person possibly from Durham,” a police spokesman said.

The landfill is on N.C. Highway 24.

Sampson County authorities confirmed that they’ve given Durham officers assistance with the investigation, but referred all questions to the Durham force.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s