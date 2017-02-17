Former NC senator pleads guilty to federal charges

Published: Updated:
Fletcher Hartsell (CCBI)
Fletcher Hartsell (CCBI)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) – Former North Carolina Senator Fletcher Hartsell, who represented Cabarrus County in the legislature for decades, pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns and one count of mail fraud.

The plea agreement was filed on Friday afternoon, five months after the first of two federal indictments were handed down against Hartsell.

He faced a total of 28 federal charges; the result of two different indictments from a grand jury.

The federal investigation into Hartsell began at the recommendation of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, which investigated the longtime senator for his use of campaign funds to pay personal expenses.

