Hoke County man charged with murder for wreck that killed daughter, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County authorities have charged a man with murder after his 7-year-old daughter was killed in a wreck that deputies say he caused by driving white intoxicated.

Jabar Gillespie is charged with second-degree murder in the case, and deputies are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.

About 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2016, Gillespie was driving along North Hilltop Road in Raeford when he went off the road to the left and struck a tree, according to a crash report filed by the State Highway Patrol. Troopers believe he was going between 65 and 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the report. He was also intoxicated at the time, according to Hoke County authorities.

Jahiyah Buie died a day after the wreck, according to the report. Gillespie wasn’t injured and another passenger had a minor injury, according to the report.

Gillespie had a Red Springs address at the time.