Johnston County man charged after child pornography investigation

ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child pornography investigation in Johnston County resulted in a raid of an Archer Lodge man’s home.

The State Bureau of Investigation arrested 58-year-old Michael Lewandowski on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. A State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said the Computer Crimes Unit found numerous files containing child pornography on a computer at Lewandowski’s home near Clayton.

The search and seizure at the house on Sierra Ridge Drive was the result of undercover operations conducted by SBI agents and a team from Homeland Security Investigations.

“We have big lots here so unless you see each other on the road here, we don’t see each other,” said neighbor Heather Moseley.

The street is in a rural area with eight homes. Each is on a 10 acre plot of land.

She said she’s never seen Lewandowski, and did not even know investigators came to the area until a co-worker called her Friday morning to ask about her neighbor’s arrest. Moseley said her friend sent her a picture of Lewandowski, but she did not recognize him.

Moseley’s three school-aged daughters are the only children in the community. She said she does not feel they were ever in danger, however, it still makes her uncomfortable to think about the possibility of nearby criminal activity involving children.

“It kind of got me a little bit,” she said.

“When you have someone just over there that has been charged with those kind of things, it kind of makes you a little nervous when my kids play outside all the time.”

Another neighbor, Heather Britt, said she was completely shocked. Like Moseley, Britt said she has never seen Lewandowski and would not know his face if he walked up to her.

Her children are grown, but Britt said she feels for the victims and other potential victims.

“We have some young girls that lived close by, so I would probably be freaking out if their mom. Just glad that he was caught if he was doing something wrong,” Britt said.

“You don’t know until you get all the evidence I guess, it’s all speculation, but it’s pretty sick.”

Britt said she might spend a little more time getting to better know her neighbors after this incident.

Officials said Lewandowski’s initial bond was $300,000, but Johnston County Jail records indicate he now has no bond.