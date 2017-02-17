Man wears wig to rob Fayetteville store, gets away on moped

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville robber showed a wig but not a gun earlier this month, but he still got away with the cash, police said.

Feb. 11 at about 10:40 a.m., a man walked into the Short Stop at 105 N. Olive Road and demanded money from the clerk, according to officials. He was wearing a black wig and a “skull cap”-style helmet, police said.

He kpet his hand in his pocket and acted as if he had a weapon, and the clerk gave him money, police said. Police aren’t saying how much money the robber got.

He was last seen leaving the area on a moped, according to police.

In addition to his helmet and wig, the man was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and black Nike shoes, according to a police description and surveillance photographs authorities released. He is a white man standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighting between 170 and 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Det. R. Haddock at (910) 703-9279 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.