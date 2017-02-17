McCrory on poll before signing HB2: ‘Wow’

ap logo By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: CBS North Carolina
Photo Courtesy: CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Newly released records show former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed a state law nullifying anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people after seeing a poll indicating the move would be politically popular.

The Charlotte Observer reports newly released emails show McCrory responded by writing “wow” after his political strategist shared a poll indicating broad opposition to a Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance.

That exchange came one day before state lawmakers passed House Bill 2 in a one-day special session last March and McCrory signed it into law hours later.

The law excludes sexual orientation and gender identity from anti-discrimination protections. It also requires transgender people to use restrooms in public buildings matching the sex on their birth certificates.

The law triggered a backlash from LGBT advocates and businesses who say it’s discriminatory.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s