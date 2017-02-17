Memorial for slain Durham store owner grows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for the Durham convenience store owner shot and killed in an attempted robbery Tuesday morning.

the family fare store on guess road…

A memorial is growing at the Family Fare store for 41-year-old John Pruitt.

He owned the business where police say he was shot and killed.

Frequent customers said they’re in shock over his death and even more surprised about who police say is responsible.

Those who visit the Family Fare convenience store often say it will not be the same without Pruitt behind the counter.

“He had two kids, a wife, it’s just so sad,” said Constance Jackley. “He’s like a big teddy bear. He’s a real nice sweet person, real kind.”

Pruitt owned the store with his two sisters and was opening the business Tuesday morning when according to a 911 call, a masked man walked in and shot him.

“I pulled up, the guy walked into the store, he pointed at a gun at him, I heard the shots and I left,” the caller in the recording said.

Jarrell Paylor, 16, of Durham, has been charged with murder in Pruitt’s death. He is also accused of stealing the gun used in the shooting.

They say Paylor was also shot and he will be booked into jail after he’s released from the hospital.

“It’s unreal with a 16-year-old running around here with a gun,” said Kelly McBroom.

Police said they cannot confirm whether or not Pruitt was the one who shot the 16-year-old but friends said Pruitt had recently started bringing his gun to work.

“They had been robbing people out here and he was going to bring his gun up, he was scared,” McBroom said.

And as more customers find out about Pruitt’s death, the memorial and grief grows for the beloved convenience store owner.

“He was just a very nice man and I was just so heartbroken to hear what happened to him and the family,” said Brenda McCoy

Pruitt’s funeral has been scheduled for Sunday afternoon.