Missing NC brothers found, deputies say

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Two Whiteville teens missing since Monday afternoon have been found.

Michele Tatum, a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, said William Indiana Jones, 16, and James Dean Jones, 15, were located Friday and returned to their family safe and unharmed.

The boys were reported missing after they disappeared while walking their puppies near their home on Pinewood Lane around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Further details were not immediately available.

