Missing NC brothers found, deputies say

By Published: Updated:

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Two Whiteville teens missing since Monday afternoon have been found.

jones-bros
CLICK TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS OF THE MISSING BOYS

Michele Tatum, a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, said William Indiana Jones, 16, and James Dean Jones, 15, were located Friday and returned to their family safe and unharmed.

The boys were reported missing after they disappeared while walking their puppies near their home on Pinewood Lane around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Further details were not immediately available.

RELATED: Police seek help finding NC brothers missing for 2 days

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s