Police find more than 21 lbs of cocaine, $111K in cash in home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a lengthy investigation, Metro narcotic detectives arrested two people for allegedly distributing large amounts of cocaine.

Both Oscar Anchondo and Daniela Romo were taken into custody Thursday after 21.5 pounds of the drug and more than $111,000 in cash was found inside their home on Crestline Drive in Donelson.

Metro Police also found wrappers that indicate another 26 pounds of cocaine had already been distributed from the home.

“This was a very large and lucrative operation,” Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said. “Crime suppression officers had this home under surveillance, but they did not know how much drugs were at this home until they arrived.”

Aaron said plain clothes detectives knocked on the door and when one of the people opened the door they could see evidence of drug use in plain sight.

Once inside the officers searched and found the large amount of cocaine and money.

Federal investigators had been investigating Anchondo for drug activity in other parts of the country.

“This investigation is not over,” Aaron said. “We are trying to find out where the cocaine originated from and where it was going.”

Neighbors living near the home in the Donelson area near Briley Parkway were surprised that such a large drug operation was happening nearby.

“Living at the end of a cul-de-sac right here it is nice and peaceful,” Tony Pearson said. “I hate to hear that kind of operation is going on because you would think you would see a lot traffic.”

He continued, “I didn’t see anything to show something was going on.”

Both are charged with felony possession with intent to sell. Drug paraphernalia and a large digital scale were also found at their home, according to Metro police.

An affidavit filed in Davidson County stated that based on the evidence found, police believe the two were running a large scale distribution ring.

Anchondo is being held on $330,000 bond and Romo is being held on $100,000 bond.

News 2 requested a background check from the TBI and learned this is the first arrest in Tennessee for both Anchondo and Romo.