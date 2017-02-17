Raleigh teen stole weapons, ammunition from 3 downtown homes, docs say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old Raleigh man faces felony charges after Raleigh police said he stole firearms, computers and bicycles from downtown homes.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Jorge Quinn Sims was arrested Thursday after Raleigh police said he broke into three downtown homes and stole thousands of dollars in property.

On Feb. 1, warrants say Sims broke into a home on S. Saunders Street and stole several items that include:

9mm handgun

.22 caliber semi-automatic handgun

.45 caliber handgun

Shotgun

250 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

100 rounds of 45 caliber ammunition

Four 45 caliber magazines

9mm magazine

Android cell phone

Credit card

Three Macbook Pros

Four-inch folding knife

Warrants say those items are worth more than $7,300.

Sims also faces charges in connection with a breaking and entering at a home on E. Lenior Street where warrants say he stole a Macbook Pro.

On Feb. 6, Sims broke into a home on Chavis Way, warrants say. He is accused of stealing a gun, two iPads, a mountain bike, a 1969 bicycle, and a pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

Sims faces three charges of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

He is scheduled to appear in Wake County court Friday.