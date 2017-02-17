Raleigh teen stole weapons, ammunition from 3 downtown homes, docs say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old Raleigh man faces felony charges after Raleigh police said he stole firearms, computers and bicycles from downtown homes.
Jorge Quinn Sims was arrested Thursday after Raleigh police said he broke into three downtown homes and stole thousands of dollars in property.
On Feb. 1, warrants say Sims broke into a home on S. Saunders Street and stole several items that include:
- 9mm handgun
- .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun
- .45 caliber handgun
- Shotgun
- 250 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition
- 100 rounds of 45 caliber ammunition
- Four 45 caliber magazines
- 9mm magazine
- Android cell phone
- Credit card
- Three Macbook Pros
- Four-inch folding knife
Warrants say those items are worth more than $7,300.
Sims also faces charges in connection with a breaking and entering at a home on E. Lenior Street where warrants say he stole a Macbook Pro.
On Feb. 6, Sims broke into a home on Chavis Way, warrants say. He is accused of stealing a gun, two iPads, a mountain bike, a 1969 bicycle, and a pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.
Sims faces three charges of felony breaking and entering and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.
He is scheduled to appear in Wake County court Friday.