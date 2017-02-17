Reward offered in case of Durham drive-by shooting that cost grandmother her leg

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Coope has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the case of a drive-by shooting that cost a Durham grandmother her leg.

Holloway, now 73, was shot in both legs as she was watched TV with her family inside her Forrester Street home at about 10:15 p.m. Feb. 12, 2016.

She was watching a Lifetime movie with her daughter when she heard the shots.

She ended up having her left leg amputated as a result of her injury.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting. Holloway said she didn’t know about the reward until a CBS North Carolina reporter told her about it.

“I am so happy, and I hope that someone sees this and will help me out,” she said.

Two of Holloway’s relatives were in the home at the time. They weren’t injured.

Holloway said she’s praying the person who shot her will come forward.

She’s recovering, she said, but it’s been hard.

“I knew I’d never walk again by myself until I got an artificial leg on,” she said. “And now I have one, and I’m walking. And it’s rough, but I’m taking one day at a time.”

And she said the experience has taught her a valuable lesson.

“You never know what’s going to happen to you, so it’s best for you to live a good life everyday,” she said.

Durham County authorities said at the time that the shooting is not believed to be random. State officials said this week that Holloway was not the intended victim.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Durham County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (919) 560-0880, Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500, authorities say.