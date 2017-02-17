UNC School of Dentistry warns of potential patient data breach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — About 200 patients of the UNC School of Dentistry have been notified that their personal information might be in the hands of a thief, according to school officials.

In a Feb. 9th letter obtained by CBS North Carolina, the school wrote a postgraduate dental resident’s car was broken into in December. A laptop and SD card were stolen. They contained the personal information of patients that might not have been properly protected.

The card might have photographs of the patients’ faces.

The laptop might have had the photos, first name, last name, dental record number, date of birth, medical and dental history, treatment plans, and referral letters.

The School said in the letter that information had been collected for “diagnostic, clinical and training purposes” for care and training.

Although nothing financial was stored on the devices, the school is providing free credit monitoring out of “an abundance of caution” and will help transfer records to a new facility should a patient wish to cut ties with the school.

A representative of the school provided the following statement to CBS North Carolina:

We sincerely regret this incident occurred and have reached out to all individuals who may be affected to inform them that certain pieces of their information may be accessible following the theft of the devices and to offer free credit monitoring for one year. The privacy and security of patients’ personal information is a top priority and we have policies and procedures in place for individuals who handle such information. To prevent this from happening in the future, we are retraining our dental residents on our existing policies for use and storage of patients’ information and reemphasizing the importance of security with our dental staff, students and faculty.