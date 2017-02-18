2-vehicle crash closes Six Forks Road just north of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six Forks Road in Wake County was closed Saturday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. at Six Forks Road and Soaring Talon Court, which is just north of Durant Road.

The crash involved a minivan and a Toyota passenger car that collided when the minivan was trying to turn into a driveway, but instead turned into the path of a black Toyota, according officials at the crash scene.

There was one occupant in each vehicle and both were transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, officials on the scene said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office assisting with the road closure.

Officials said the road is expected to reopen by 2:30 p.m.