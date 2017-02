GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pitt County man faces multiple charges for statutory rape.

Jail records show the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Duncan on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was charged with kidnapping and multiple counts of statutory rape of someone 15 years old or younger, according to records.

Duncan was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and given a $5 million bond.