$5,000+ raised in Raleigh’s warmest ever Polar Plunge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh residents made a big splash Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

More than 100 people participated in N.C. State University Police Department’s 12th annual Polar Plunge.

Organizers say it was the warmest plunge on record and brought out even more spectators than usual.

All of the money raised goes to the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

“The money that is raised by this fundraiser goes to pay for trophies, travel, and uniforms,” said Major Frank Brinkley with the N.C. State Police Department. “The participants in special Olympics never have to pay for anything, so it’s really good for the families.”

This year they were able to raise more than $5,000.