Charges filed after 2 pit bulls attack NC toddler

The child who was injured, Montasur Hjazi, in a photo from the family supplied to WFMY.
The child who was injured, Montasur Hjazi, in a photo from the family supplied to WFMY.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Charges have been filed against the owner of two pit bulls that attacked a toddler in Greensboro on Tuesday.

The dog owner was issued four citations for letting the dogs run loose, a violation of the state’s leash law, on Tuesday. The four citations totaled $400.

Howard Neumann, Chief Assistant District Attorney for Guilford County, said the law states that the owner of a dangerous dog that attacks a person and causes physical injuries requiring medical treatment in excess of $100 could charged with a class one misdemeanor. 

The owner could face a jail sentence of up to 120 days and could be fined in court.

The dog owner will not be arrested, but does have to appear in court according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Neumann says when animal control initially went to the magistrate Wednesday, they were not aware of this statute.

The question was raised due to the severity of the child’s injuries. Neumann said he eventually found this statute in Chapter 67 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

A dangerous dog is defined as a dog that has killed or inflicted severe injury on a person without provocation. Both dogs, who were euthanized, tested negative for rabies according to Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley.

