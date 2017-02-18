Crews extinguish brush fire near Walmart in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews extinguished a brush fire Saturday evening near the Walmart off Judd Parkway in Fuquay-Varina, fire officials said.

The fire was active as of 7:30 p.m. behind the store at 1051 East Broad Street, fire officials said.

By 8:40 p.m., the last of the fire crews left the scene after the fire was extinguished.

Few details were available from Fuquay-Varina fire officials, but there were other brush fires along I-540 Saturday morning that closed some lanes of traffic.