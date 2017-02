RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two large brush fires are impacting traffic on I-540 eastbound near Gresham Lake Road on Saturday afternoon.

Around noon, several units had responded to the scene, and at least one lane has been closed near the Gresham Lake Road overpass. Several homes are close to one of the fires, but are not currently threatened.

