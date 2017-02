BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A man who was working on a boat at a dry dock in Beaufort suffered third-degree burns on his arms after the boat caught fire Friday morning.

The fire on the boat started around 10:30 a.m. at Jarrett Bay Boatworks.

The Beaufort Fire Department said the man was working on the engine in the bottom of a 33-foot boat when it caught fire.

The man was taken by helicopter to Carteret General Hospital.