NC man dies after ATV crash

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died after his ATV crashed while he was hauling trees near Marion on Friday, according to deputies.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old William Scott Stockton was cutting trees in woods and using an ATV to haul the trees away.

Deputies say his friends did not see him return from dropping off a tree and walked the trail to find him. Officials said he was found unresponsive under the ATV and died at the scene.

The crash happened Friday around noon on Ep Boyd Drive in Marion.