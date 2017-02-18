NC man dies, wife seriously injured after 18-wheeler flips onto car

LENOIR, N.C. (WECT) — A major highway shut down for three hours Friday after a fatal crash.

A man was killed and his wife airlifted to a trauma center after an 18-wheeler flipped over onto their SUV.

According to WITN the accident happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 11 between Deep Run and Pink Hill at Hills Crossroads.

The Highway Patrol says one of the 18-wheelers was heading north when a second rig pulled out in front of the first tractor trailer.

Troopers say the northbound truck swerved, clipped the front of the other tractor trailer and then hit an SUV which was stopped at a stop sign.

The SUV spun causing the 18-wheeler to flip onto the vehicle.

WITN reports that the deceased man has been identified as Stacy Smith, 68, of Deep Run.

His wife, 48-year-old, Melissa Smith was driving the SUV and had to be freed from the wreckage.

The tractor trailer driver that pulled out in front of the other has been charged.

Steven Brunt, 20, from Jacksonville, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

