NC State fans react after news that Gottfried is out at season’s end

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was the first time the N.C. State men’s basketball team played since the school’s decision to cut ties with head coach Mark Gottfried at the end of the season.

N.C. State fans packed inside PNC Arena to see the Wolfpack take on Notre Dame.

It was game number 28 of their long season and fans had their eyes on the head coach.

Mark Gottfried walked out to loud applause from N.C. State fans before the game Saturday.

“I think it’s a sad day and it’s always a sad day to let a good coach go. But I support the chancellor’s decision and the athletic decision 100 percent,” fan Susan Ward said.

Norm James is an N.C. State grad from the class of 1979 and he’s been a season ticket holder for more than 20 years.

James wasn’t happy the way the announcement came down.

“I wasn’t too thrilled about the timing of it, but I definitely understand it. Tough road there after the Duke games with all of the losses we had,” James said.

Rusty Orrell has been a fan of N.C. State basketball for almost 40 years. He respects what Gottfreid’s done for the team but he agrees with the change.

“I think it was needed. I think Gottfried was a great recruiter and he got along with the players. It’s just not cutting it. With the talent we have this year it’s just been extremely, extremely frustrating,” Orrell said.

N.C. State lost Saturday’s game to Notre Dame, 81 to 72.