1 dead after shooting outside NC mall

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Greensboro police on the scene outside Four Seasons Town Centre mall on Saturday afternoon. WFMY photo
Greensboro police on the scene outside Four Seasons Town Centre mall on Saturday afternoon. WFMY photo

GREENSBORO, N.C.  (WNCN) — A man was killed in a broad-daylight shooting outside a North Carolina mall on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:26 p.m. as a “shots fired” call at the Four Seasons Town Centre mall, Greensboro police said.

Police and mall security officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died. He was found in the parking lot outside JCPenney’s, which is part of the mall, according to police.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and that there are varying descriptions of the suspect from witnesses.  Police said that a motive in the shooting is unclear.

Officials have not released the identity of the man who died.

A photo from WFMY showed at least four police vehicles on the scene outside a mall entrance.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 336 373-1000. All calls are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s