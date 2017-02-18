1 dead after shooting outside NC mall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a broad-daylight shooting outside a North Carolina mall on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:26 p.m. as a “shots fired” call at the Four Seasons Town Centre mall, Greensboro police said.

Police and mall security officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died. He was found in the parking lot outside JCPenney’s, which is part of the mall, according to police.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and that there are varying descriptions of the suspect from witnesses. Police said that a motive in the shooting is unclear.

Officials have not released the identity of the man who died.

A photo from WFMY showed at least four police vehicles on the scene outside a mall entrance.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 336 373-1000. All calls are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.