Sargento expands recall to include 7 additional cheeses

PLYMOUTH, Wisc. (WFLA) – Sargento Foods is expanding the recall of its cheeses.

Sargento announced on February 10th a recall of seven products due to a possible listeria contamination. Then, on Friday, the company expanded that recall to include seven additional kinds of cheese: sliced colby, sliced muenster, slices pepper jack, sliced tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced fat colby-jack, shredded four cheese pizzeria, and shredded double cheddar.

Officials say the potential listeria contamination originated from the supplier’s facility and they have terminated their relationship with that supplier – Deutsch Kase Haus.

Officials say no confirmed illnesses have been reported so far.

