Crash involving police officer closes Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-vehicle crash involving a Fayetteville police officer Sunday evening closed Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 7:10 p.m. and police have closed Cedar Creek Road in both directions between Fields Road and Locks Creek Road.

The crash happened when an officer in training was traveling east on Cedar Creek Road and began to slow down to make a U-turn, police said in a news release.

A 1988 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling in the same direction tried to slow down, but the truck was unable to come to a stop and crashed into the driver’s side of the police vehicle, according to police.

Police said the woman driving the Ford truck and a child passenger were not seriously injured during the crash and have been taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The police officer in training along with a field training officer were not seriously injured during the crash and also have been transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The officer in training, who was driving the police vehicle, was temporarily pinned in the vehicle and was freed by the Fayetteville Fire Department, police said.

Fayetteville police are asking motorists to use an alternate route.