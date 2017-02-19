Fayetteville driver who was shot crashes vehicle into house, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver who had been shot crashed his vehicle into a home in Fayetteville on Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:10 p.m. at a home at 1082 Strickland Bridge Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The man who was driving had suffered a gunshot wound and drove over Strickland Bridge Road from Applecross Avenue and crashed into a home, police said.

No one was at the home at the time. The man’s gunshot wound was not discovered until he arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

The driver, who has not been identified by police, is in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).