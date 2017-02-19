Victim was robbed before deadly shooting outside NC mall, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot to death in the parking lot of a North Carolina mall was the victim of a robbery.

Greensboro Police said in a news release that Westley Tugman, 33, of Lenoir was shot around 1:30 p.m. Saturday outside J.C. Penney at Four Seasons Town Centre and died a short time later at the hospital.

The mall remained open during the shooting and the investigation that followed.

Detectives have spoken to witnesses and are reviewing surveillance camera footage, but have not identified a suspect.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the confrontation but left before officers arrived to call detectives.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 336 373-1000. All calls are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.