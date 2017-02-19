NC woman sought after boyfriend seriously injured in stabbing, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for stabbing her boyfriend in New Bern, officials say.

The New Bern Police Department says officers were called to the Colonial Mobile Home Park Sunday afternoon in reference to a stabbing victim.

Police say the victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center and was listed in serious condition.

During the course of the investigation, police said they identified the victim’s girlfriend, Channyng Lynne Bell, 29, as a suspect.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Bell, who fled after the incident.

Bell is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/ inflicting serious injury. She is also wanted on several other warrants, police said in a statement.

Officials said that people should “not try to contact or apprehend Bell yourself, let law enforcement handle her arrest.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information on her location to call New Bern Police at (252) 633-2020.

— CBS North Carolina contributed to this report