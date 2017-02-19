One killed, 3 injured when train plows into vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed and three others injured after their disabled vehicle was hit by a freight train in Fayetteville Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Franklin and Winslow streets.

Two of the vehicle’s four occupants were able to escape when the vehicle became disabled on the tracks.

Two others were unable get out before the train plowed into the vehicle.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The second occupant was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where they are listed in critical condition.

The names of all the occupants are currently being withheld until their families are notified.

This railroad crossing at this location is currently block by the stopped train.

Both Fayetteville Police and CSX are currently investigating this crash and will release more information as it become available.