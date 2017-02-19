Orange County deputies fatally shoot armed home invasion suspect

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County deputies shot and killed a home invasion suspect who pointed a handgun at officers late Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11 p.m., Mebane police asked for the Orange Count Sheriff’s Office for assistance in finding a home invasion suspect in the Efland area.

Mebane police told Orange County deputiesthe suspect was armed then he broke into a home and assaulted two people. The suspect also was also said to have fired the weapon during the invasion, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home off Old Hillsborough Road and knocked on the home’s front door.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect “abruptly exited holding a handgun” before pointing the weapon at deputies.

The Orange County deputies then shot and killed the suspect.

The SBI has been called to investigate and the deputies have been put on administrative leave.

“We want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the decedent’s family and friends. The loss of human life under circumstances such as this is tragic and leaves us all asking why,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a release.

