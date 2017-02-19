Several armed people rob NC Domino’s, lock workers in cooler

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) — Two employees are recovering after Gaston police say one was pistol-whipped and both were locked in the cooler of a Domino’s Pizza restaurant on West Franklin Boulevard in Bessemer City.

Police said several people walked in with guns and robbed the cash register early Sunday morning. The robbers forced the employees into the cooler.

Another employee found those employees locked in the cooler after he returned from a delivery.

Police said no arrests had been made. No description of the robbers has been released.

The employees did suffer minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.

