MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – Two 15-year-old girls were found with nearly 140 pills on McDowell County High School grounds, according to deputies.

Deputies say they discovered five different kinds of medication in the 138 pills that were found.

The two girls are facing felony charges.

The school resource officer received a tip on Feb. 10 that the two girls had pills.

The case has been turned over to juvenile authorities.