AR-15, body armor, stolen from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An AR-15 rifle, two 30-round magazines and body armor were stolen from an unmarked Chatham County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in Sanford, Chatham County authorities said Monday night.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft on Monday, according to a news release.

The Sanford Police Department is leading the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crime, the perpetrators or the location of the stolen items to call police at (919) 775-8268.

“We are asking the public to call the Sanford Police Department with any information they can share regarding this case,” said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson. “With your help, we can locate these items and see to their safe return.”