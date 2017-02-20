At least 9 Wake Forest businesses hit by ‘high quality’ counterfeit money

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — At least nine Wake Forest businesses were recently hit by criminals using “high quality” counterfeit money, police say.

Wake Forest police issued a warning to businesses and residents on Monday after “numerous reports” of counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.

The fake money has been seen at two businesses in The Factory shopping mall.

Meanwhile, workers at the Carolina Ale House on Northpark Drive said they were have seen the counterfeit money used at the business.

Police said that the incidents took place at many different types of businesses over the last several days.

While the fake money appears realistic, police said it can be “detected if examined closely.”

The businesses where the counterfeit money was reported also include Rose Mart, Polar Ice House, Tan Elegance, CVS, Main Street Grille, North Main BP and Walgreen’s, police said.

Police said they are encouraging residents and businesses to pay close attention to cash during transactions.

The investigation is ongoing, but anyone who comes into contact with an individual trying to pass a counterfeit note is asked to contact police at 919-554-6150.

Police also asked that anyone who is given a counterfeit bill to observe the person, including their description, along with any companions or vehicles used.