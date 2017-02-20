Authorities searching for 2 NC teens missing nearly 4 days

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for information about two teens who haven’t been seen since last week.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find 16-year-old Ayla Marie Talley and 17-year-old Hunter Christian Owen.

Deputies say Talley and Owen were last seen Thursday night in the Forest Hill community of Transylvania County.

The teens are thought to be traveling together and could be on foot.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168 or Crime Stoppers at 828-86CRIME.