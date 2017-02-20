Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ headed to DPAC

Published: Updated:
hamilton

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The hit Broadway musical Hamilton will come to the Durham Performing Arts Center in 2018, the venue announced Monday.

Those holding season seats to SunTrust Broadway’s 2017-2018 season will have first shot at Hamilton tickets when they renew their membership for the 2018-2019 season, which will include the show, which uses hip-hop to explore the life of a leading light in America’s founding and early life. The show also blends in jazz, blues and other musical styles.

A DPAC announcement said the show “is the story of America then, as told by America now.”

More information, including specific show dates and how to purchase group and individual tickets will be announced alter, DPAC said.

