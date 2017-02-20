Deputies seek help locating missing NC teen

LEICESTER, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in four days.

Amanda Lucinda Rogers of Leicester was last seen at her home on North Turkey Creek Road early in the morning of Feb. 16.

Rogers is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with “PINK” in black letters. She was also wearing either black leggings or jeans with boots.

If you have any information on her location, please call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

