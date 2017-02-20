Dozens at NC State rally against travel ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several dozen students came together for a rally at N.C. State University Monday night.

Their message was unity and solidarity in the wake of a temporary travel ban.

Students, staff and faculty said was important for them to take a stand on the issue.

The group said the ban has led to concern and confusion among students and staff who are from the seven predominantly Muslim countries included.

“I’m actually originally from Sudan. My family immigrated here when I was two years old. And the ban has definitely affected my family’s travel. We can’t necessarily go back,” said Doha Medani, a junior at NC State.

The director of the Office of International Services says N.C. State has about 160 Iranian scholars.

Iran is one of the countries included in the temporary ban. Officials at N.C. State are still trying to figure out how best to advise them.

“The majority of it is just kind of general confusion and not really knowing how to make decisions, whether it’s to travel home to see a family member or whether I can invite my family to graduation,” said Elizabeth James, the director of the Office of International Services.