Durham mayor floats plan to repeal House Bill 2

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Though the push by some to repeal House Bill 2 hasn’t changed, Durham Mayor Bill Bell says the circumstances have.

“There really is no downside,” Bell said.

One reason is that the N.C. Sports Association says the NCAA is on the verge of pulling the state from consideration from hosting tournaments for the next five years, Bell said.

Another reason is that the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear oral arguments next month in a case involving a transgender teen in Virginia who has sued the local school board over the ability for people to use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity, according to Bell.

“We all know that politics is about the art of compromise, trust and commitment,” Bell said.

So, Bell proposed that lawmakers should first repeal House Bill 2.

Then, Bell said they should put a moratorium on localities passing nondiscrimination ordinances either for six months or until the Supreme Court rules, whichever comes first.

“At least take away the issue that we now have before us in terms of the economic impact that HB2 is having on the state and the brand,” Bell said.

Governor Roy Cooper proposed his own repeal plan last week that would increase penalties for certain crimes committed in bathrooms and require localities to give a 30 day notice before voting on nondiscrimination laws.

Cooper’s plan was met with criticism from supporters of House Bill 2.

“I don’t see this as a compromise. I don’t see this as anything different than what he’s been saying all along,” said Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican.

Opponents of House Bill 2 even questioned the governor’s idea.

“I think (what) we need to do is be squarely focused on the repeal of HB2. That’s the conversation at hand,” said Rep. Chris Sgro (D) of Guilford County.

Bell is sending a letter with his proposal to the governor and leaders in the General Assembly.

“…that is having an enormous impact on our state that we all love and for which we want the very best,” Bell said.

CBS North Carolina reached out to officials receiving Bell’s letters, but didn’t receive a response.

Bell says something needs to happen quickly especially because the NCAA could make its decision on the state being eligible to host tournaments any day now.